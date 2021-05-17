Major turnaround in temps, few spring-like pop-ups around

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray pm pops, high 77

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, isolated pop-ups, high 81

Thursday: Mostly sunny, quite warm, high 85

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a fairly gloomy day today with lots of clouds and temps running well below normal (mid 70s). We have had showers mainly south of town near a stalled boundary. We will have light winds tonight with temps near normal in the middle 50s.

We will see a good deal of clouds early on Tuesday with isolated pop-up storms possible later in the day on Tuesday. Highs will be much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. A few pop-up storms will be possible again on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Neither day will be a washout at all.

Thursday and Friday we will see more sunshine with high pressure moving overhead. This will easily give us the warmest temps of the season both days. Highs will be in the middle 80s on Thursday and into the upper 80s on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

This weekend expect partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. We will see isolated pop-up storms possible both days late in the afternoon as the high shifts away a bit. Highs will remain in the middle 80s this weekend.

As we head into next week, without the high centered overhead we will have a few isolated late day showers, with highs again in the middle 80s and kind of muggy conditions.

-Dave