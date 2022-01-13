A weak clipper disturbance will pass across of Ohio, accompanied by more clouds and an isolated sprinkle. Temperatures will push toward 40 degrees this afternoon, then dip into the mid-30s this evening behind a cold front.

Colder air will filter into Ohio heading into the weekend. Morning lows will fall into the mid-20s Friday, with afternoon readings will be in the mid-30s, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A storm developing in the Plains will drop south Saturday well west of Ohio down to near the Gulf Coast, before swinging north Sunday along the Appalachians Snow is likely Sunday afternoon, tapering to flurries with gusty winds Sunday night and early Monday. Light to moderate accumulations are possible, depending the track, likely to split into two systems, with the main energy heading up the Eastern Seaboard.

FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds increase, isolated sprinkle. High 40

Tonight: Late clearing, cold. Low 27

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High: 35

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun. High 30 (23)

Sunday: Snow develops p.m. High 34 (20)

Martin Luther King Day: Cloudy, brisk, flurries. High 30 (24)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 35 (22)

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High 38 (29)