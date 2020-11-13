Lucky for us it will be dry today but we will get some rain again this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Partly cloudy, chilly wind. Temp: 30-35

Today: Sunshine returns, breezy and chilly. High 53

Tonight: Increasing clouds late, cold. Low 25

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 50

Sunday: Rainy and windy. 45/59

Monday: Mostly sunny, brisk and colder. 35/48

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. 33/46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Once again sprawling high pressure will give us back our sunny skies. So after a partly cloudy to cloudy start high pressure will slide into the Ohio Valley from near Kansas. The high will cover almost all of the eastern part of the country by this afternoon. Today’s high will be near normal again, in the mid-50s.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear and it will be cold by daybreak. The morning temperatures be right around or just below freezing.

Tomorrow will be increasingly cloudy and chilly as high pressure moves over to the Mid-Atlantic States. The high will only make it to about 50.

Sunday will be cloudy, windy and wet but it will also be a bit milder because of a pre-dawn warm front lifting across the state. The early high will be in the mid-50s as rain ahead of a cold front moves into region. Expect gusty winds in the afternoon.

It will be dry and much cooler to start next week. High temperatures will be in the 40s Monday through Thursday.

Happy Friday! Fri-YAY!!

-Bob