COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — We will be have a treat in August; not one, but two supermoons will make an appearance in the summer sky.

A full moon occurs when earth passes on the opposite side of Earth from the sun in its elliptical orbit of Earth. When a full or new moon (moon passes approximately between the sun and Earth) occurs at perigee — moon’s closest point from Earth — we experience a supermoon.

The popular definition of a supermoon is a new or full moon coming within 90% of its closest point relative to Earth.

To backyard observers, the moon will appear 8% larger and 16% brighter compared with when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, or apogee. The difference is hardly noticeable from our vantage point, however.

The average distance between Earth and the moon is 238,900 miles. On Tuesday, when August begins, that distance will shrink to a little more than 222,000 miles, and even a little closer on Aug. 30, according to EarthSky.

The full moon on the afternoon of Aug. 1 is known as the Sturgeon Moon. The second full moon of the month occurs a little before midnight on Aug. 30 will be a Blue Moon, which implies the unusual occurrence of two full moons in the same month.