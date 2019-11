With ice and snow in the forecast, it’s important to take it slow and allow for extra travel and break time. Before you hit the road, there are some things that you should pack in a safety kit.

For starters, think warm. Even if you aren’t piling on the layers before you head out, make sure that you have a coat, gloves, hat, scarf, and blanket in the car. You might also want to throw in hand warmers for a quick warmup.