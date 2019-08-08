LIVE: Strong cold front could bring a few severe storms

Watch Live VIPIR radar below. NBC4’s Ben Gelber will have live updates at the top of each hour.

The weather will turn active across the Ohio Valley into the Mid-Atlantic region later today as a cold front pushes into a warm, muggy air mass during the afternoon and early evening.

Storm Team 4 will be monitoring storms on nbc4i.com and Facebook Live at the top of the hour beginning at noon. Storms will develop across northern Ohio during the midday and create some focus for late afternoon cells farther southeast that could be strong to severe.

The primary storm threat will be damaging winds and hail with stronger updrafts during the heat of the day, mainly southeast of Columbus ahead of a cold front.

The timing of frontal passage will be critical, since areas that receive stronger heating will have greater instability, primarily east of the I-71 corridor and into western New York and Pennsylvania.

The good news is that behind this front, for the third weekend in a row we will enjoy cooler and less humid conditions, with highs in the low 80s in central Ohio and mornings in the 50s to low 60s!

On Aug. 7, 1918, a record high temperature of 98 degrees in Columbus marked the final day of a historic heat wave, after highs reached 103 and 102 degrees on Aug. 5-6, the hottest ever recorded in the city in August.