NBC4 meteorologist Liz McGiffin shares an experiment that is not only a fun trick, but demonstrates how a change in pressure can have a big impact, and can even help an egg fit inside a glass bottle.

This experiment also demonstrates how weather patterns flow as they move toward areas of lower pressure.

For a breakdown of how to do this experiment, visit https://www.nbc4i.com/weather/science-from-home-how-to-get-an-egg-into-a-bottle.