Have you noticed that your tire pressure seems to go down more on cold mornings? NBC4 meteorologist Liz McGiffin demonstrates a fun and easy experiment that shows how temperature and pressure are related.

All you need for this experiment is a plastic bottle, hot water, cold water and a balloon.

For a full breakdown of how to do this experiment, visit https://www.nbc4i.com/weather/science-from-home-temperature-and-pressure.