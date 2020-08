The passage of a cold front early this afternoon has ushered in drier air, as the remnants of Laura move off the Mid-Atlantic coast tonight. Northwesterly winds will deliver a refreshing change, and clouds will scatter out as high pressure builds in for the rest of the weekend. Readings will dip into the refreshing 50s by dawn.

Sunday will be delightful, with highs in the 70s after a steamy week. High clouds will arrive late with a disturbance that will track south of Ohio Monday, triggering a few showers across the southern part of the state. A flow of more humid air will bring an increasing opportunity for widely scattered showers and storms Tuesday through Friday, though most days will have plenty of dry hours and some sunshine to start the month of September.