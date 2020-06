The weather alert day for today will continue through this evening as much of our area is now under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 10pm tonight. The main threats outlined in this watch are strong damaging winds in excess of 60 miles per hour. It is possible that a few isolated storms could have winds that are even stronger in excess of 75mph, mainly north.

Also there is the possibility that some of these storms could produce large damaging hail, and a few isolated tornadoes as well. This threat will quickly diminish behind the line this evening, but will remain through almost sunset across parts of our area.