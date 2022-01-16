COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Counties across central Ohio, including Franklin County, have issued snow emergencies as Sunday’s winter weather passes through.

Below is an updated list of the emergency levels and the counties that have declared them. NBC4 will update this story on Sunday, Jan. 16 and Monday, Jan. 17. Check back for updates.

LEVEL 1

Fairfield

Fayette

Franklin

Licking

Morgan

Pickaway

Pike

Ross

Here is what each Snow Emergency level means:

LEVEL 1

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.