Low pressure will track across the Great Lakes tonight and away from Ohio, bringing an end to the showers and storms over the eastern part of the state.

The wave will push off to the east on Saturday, bringing dry weather during the day, although clouds will linger much of the day. Highs will again top out in the mid-60s.

Low pressure tracking across the Great Lakes Saturday night will drive a cold front across the state early Sunday, accompanied by showers.

A southern storm system will turn northward up the Appalachians on Sunday. The bulk of the rain will fall east of the Ohio Valley, but light showers will develop in the afternoon and evening, wrapping around the storm.

Chilly weather will return early in the week behind a sprawling low-pressure area over the northern Great Lakes. Bands of rain will pivot southeast on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will stay in the low to mid-50s, before returning to more seasonal levels later in the week, as conditions dry out.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. Low 49

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, peeks of sun p.m., evening showers. High 65

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers p.m. High 58 (48)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, showers. High 50 (41)

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy, light showers. High 53 (40)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 55 (39)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 62 (40)