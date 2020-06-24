Lightning in Ohio

Summer is a great time to get outdoors, until thunderstorms roll in. As thunderstorms pop up in Ohio, it’s not the threat for rain that is concerning but the thunder and lightning that lets us know it’s time to get inside.

According to a study that looked at lightning deaths state-by-state since 1959, Ohio ranked in the top 10 for most fatalities.

Another study that looked at lightning fatalities between 1990 to 2003, showed 31 deaths in Ohio due to lightning. This put Ohio as the 4th deadliest state due to lightning, only falling behind Florida with 126 deaths, 52 deaths Texas and Colorado which reported 39 deaths.

The diameter of a lightning channel is estimated to be about 1 inch, but it can produce between 100 million and 1 billion volts of electricity. As lightning passes through the air, it can heat it up to 50,000°F, which is 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun.

Water and metal are both good conductors of electricity. This mean that the impacts from lightning can travel easily through them. As soon as you see the first flash of lightning or hear the first rumble of thunder, it’s important to stay away from metal objects like poles or fences and get away from lakes, ponds and pools to keep yourself safe.

The safest place to be during a thunderstorms is inside. Remember sayings like “When Thunder roars, go indoors!”

And “when you see a flash, dash (inside!)”

Even open fields and under trees are not a safe places to be during a thunderstorm. Lightning tends to strike the tallest object which could you a tree, a golf club or fishing rod, or even a person.

The best way to stay safe against lightning is to be prepared. You can get the most up to date forecast of Cental Ohio by watching NBC4, checking online at NBC4i.com/weather, or downloading the NBC4 mobile weather app.