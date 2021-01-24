Light wintry mix, another round of snow, sleet and rain Monday

An upper impulse brought a few periods of light snow that ended as freezing drizzle. Skies will remain cloudy tonight with a cold southeast breeze. A few slippery spots could from overnight.

Low pressure developing in the southern Plains will track northeast to the Ohio Valley Monday night. The air will be cold enough for a brief wintry mix midday when the moisture arrives, before milder air aloft helps change the precipitation to all rain in central Ohio by midafternoon. However, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will persist across the northern part of the state, with a few inches of accumulation and slick roads likely well into the evening near and north of U.S. 30.

The weakening storm will push east across Ohio Tuesday morning, with temperatures rising to the low 40s, along with a few rain showers. Cooler air will arrive later in the day, with flurries in the north. Seasonably cold and dry weather will return Wednesday behind the storm.

A southern storm will move across the Tennessee Valley to the Mid-Atlantic coast Thursday. Although the bulk of the snow with the northern flank of the system stay south of central Ohio, some light accumulating snow and gusty winds are likely Wednesday night, ending as flurries Thursday morning, along with colder conditions.

Forecast

Sunday: Light wintry mix, breezy. High 31 Tonight: Spotty freezing mist, brisk, cold Low 29 Monday: Snow/sleet midday, changing to rain, snow/ice north. High 34 Tuesday: Few rain showers, mainly cloudy. High 39 (33)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, snow at night. High 36 (25)

Thursday: Flurries a.m., brisk, cold High 29 (24)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 34 (19) Saturday: Clouds, light mix/rain p.m. High 42 (25)

