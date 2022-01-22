COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A fast-moving Alberta Clipper brought a midday burst of snow, brisk southwest winds, and created slippery roads compounded by cold pavement temperatures.

The snow has tapered to flurries in central Ohio, with accumulations of 1-3 inches. The Columbus snowfall averaged around 2 inches, with more to the north from Kenton to Marion (3-4 inches).

ODOT reported that 150 crews across 17 central Ohio counties are out on the roads, after pre-treating with brine in many areas ahead of the storm, while advising that drivers use extra caution.

Temperatures will dip back into the low to mid-20s Sunday evening, resulting in a refreeze of untreated slushy roadways. A final patch or two of snow moving through southeast Ohio with low pressure will deposit less than an inch of additional accumulation.

The fast-moving storm will bring a reinforcing blast of cold air this evening, sending readings tumbling into the 10s and low 20 Monday morning, with plenty of slick areas through the morning commute.

A second northern system will bring light snow Monday afternoon, with temperatures a few degrees milder, near or slightly above freezing, which will favor slushy to wet travel initially.

However, as temperatures fall in the evening, roads will become slippery during the drive home Monday and overnight. New snow accumulations Monday evening will range from a light coating in southern Ohio to 1-2 inches north of I-70.

Tuesday will be quite cold, with morning readings in the 10s and afternoon temperatures in the 20s, but with some sunshine.