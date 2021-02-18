Light snow makes roads slick, refreeze tonight

Winter Weather Advisory Southern Ohio

Light snow will fall intermittently with an upper-level impulse, as a low-pressure wave that developed along the Gulf Coast tracks off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Heavier snow will fall from eastern West Virginia across Maryland to New York City, totaling 4 to 8 inches.

Flurries may linger into early Friday, before skies gradually clear and high pressure builds in over the weekend. The coldest night will be late Friday night, when lows dip into the single digits. High pressure slides east late Saturday, bringing a noticeable moderating trend Sunday.

Southwest winds will raise temperatures above freezing Sunday afternoon for the first time in two weeks, but also bring some moisture. Snow, mixing with sleet and rain, will overspread Ohio late Sunday and taper off early Monday.

Temperatures next week will be more seasonable, in the mid- to upper 30s Monday, and then the low 40s, with nighttime lows in the 20s.

Forecast

Thursday: Light snow (1″). High 32

Tonight: Flurries, cold. Low 17

Friday: Clouds linger, colder. High 24

Saturday: Sunshine, cold. High 21 (4)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, snow/mix at night. High 36 (9)

Monday: Light mix a.m. High 38 (31)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy, milder. High 42 (28)