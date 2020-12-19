Light rain and a wintry mix early Sunday

Skies turned cloudy under a light southerly flow, as temperature recovered to a seasonal 40 degrees for the first time since last weekend.

A stream of moisture will lead to showers as a disturbance and cold front advance east through the overnight hours. Rain will mix with wet snow before ending midday Sunday, with little or no accumulation north of I-70. Skies will remain cloudy the rest of the day as readings hold steady in the upper 30s.

A clipper system will pass to the north Monday, keeping skies mostly cloudy, with some late-day rain showers mixing with snow Monday night before ending. High pressure will bring sunshine Tuesday and a continuation of seasonably chilly weather.

A brisk southerly flow behind high pressure sliding off to the east midweek will raise temperatures to around 50 Wednesday, before a true arctic cold front arrives on Christmas Eve, with rain turning to light snow, accompanied by gusty winds and temperatures falling into the 20s later in the day. There may be enough snow to provide most of Ohio with a white Christmas. Frigid temperatures and some cold sunshine will prevail Christmas Day.

Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy, chilly, light rain at times. Low 34

Sunday: Early rain/snow showers. High 40

Monday: Cloudy, light rain p.m. High 38 (32)

Tuesday: Cloudy, cold, late clearing. High 36 (30)

Wednesday: More sun, breezy, mild. High 49 (29)

Christmas Eve: Rain to snow, windy, colder. High 36 (32)

Christmas Day: Windy, cold, flurry. High 21 (12)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 33 (16)