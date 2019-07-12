Less Humid Today, Hot Weekend Coming Up

QUICK WEATHER

Today: Brilliant sunshine, very warm, less humid.High 84

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm. Low 65

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and moderately humid. High 89

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, isolated pop-ups. 88(69)

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and sticky. 90(67)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

In the wake of yesterday storms and a cold front drier air has been working into the region all night. It will continue to during the day thanks to high pressure to the west. So with plenty of sunshine it will be very summer-like, but with that drier air and north breeze it won’t be so humid. Highs will still be mainly in the mid-80s with a few hotter spots.

It will be a relatively cool night and pretty comfortable with lower humidity. By daybreak temperatures will be in the mid and possibly even low 60s under clear skies.

The humidity ramps up again tomorrow. It won’t be as oppressive as early this week but we will still get some heat indices around 90 when the high temperatures are just below that mark. Skies will be mostly sunny. Great pool weather again, but don’t forget your sunscreen if you plan on spending a lot of time outside.

It will be humid with a few pop-ups possible Sunday. Highs will be near 90 again for Sunday and Monday.

Have A Great Friday-Fri-YAY and Weekend!

-Bob