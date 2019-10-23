Leaves coming into peak color this week

In Ohio, you probably noticed that leaves are finally starting to change beautiful shades of orange, yellow and red. Their peak colors are delayed about a week and a half compared to normal, which means that now is the time to start getting out to enjoy fall!

If you head out to Mahican State park, their leaves are finally starting to change. Along with free entry into the park, you can enjoy fishing, hunting, picnicking, hiking and biking trails, and bridal trails that stay open in the winter for snowmobile use.

Along with camping options, if you can book a reservation for camping or stay at the lodge by vising http://parks.ohiodnr.gov/mohican#reserve. But, weekends this time of year fill up fast and the lodge is already fully booked for October 26-27, and only have 1 room for November 1-2. If you’re looking to book a room during the week, there is more availability. And while you can call in to make a reservations, the rates can be a little cheaper online. You could also try your luck with a website like Air B&B for people who are renting out their home or cabin nearby.

Hocking Hills might be one of the first places that comes to mind when trying to scout out fall color, and this week they are reporting reaching peak color. If you visit in the next week, you’ll notice that the leaves are changing. While availability for overnight stays also fills up in a hurry, here is a link that can help you make reservations: https://www.hockinghills.com/availability.html. While you are at the park, you can also take advantage of boating, disc golf, hunting, fishing, trails, and even caves.

The leaves at Deer Creek’s leaves last week was listed”changing,” but this week was updated to reaching peak.

Alum Creek State park is starting to see leaves at peak this week too. While you are out there, you can also take advantage of their dog park, disc golf, outdoor picnic areas, and outdoor trails including their new storybook trail.

Many state parks including Hocking Hills, Deer Creek and Mahican State Parks are having Halloween Campouts are happening this weekend at this weekend for registered campers.

If you want to get a higher view of fall color, there are watchtowers available to the public at Mohican-memorial, Scioto Trail, Blue Rock, Shawnee and Zaleski.

While you can always create your own driving tour, here is a suggested driving route from ODNR to get the most out of tracking down fall color: http://fallcolor.ohiodnr.gov/driving.

For a weekly updated list on which areas are starting to change color or are even approaching peak, you can visit: http://fallcolor.ohiodnr.gov.

There’s still plenty of time to get out and enjoy! We would love to see the beautiful colors of fall around you. Remember that you can share photos with us through the NBC 4 mobile weather app, or on social media using the hashtag #4iFall.