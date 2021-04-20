Latest snowfalls in Columbus

Measurable snowfall in the forecast in April may not be common, but it’s certainly not unheard of.

In Columbus, we normally pick up our last measurable snow, measurable meaning 0.1″ or more, on March 31.

But, since record keeping began in Columbus, back in 1885, the latest date for measurable snow was May 9, 1923. It may not have been a big snow, but 0.3″ was measured and recorded.

More significant snowfalls of 1 inch or more generally come to an end by March 9.

But, even if we pick up over an inch of fresh powder from this upcoming snow, it will be notable, but not a record. The latest that Columbus has picked up 1.0″ of snowfall or more was April 30, 1908 when 2.4″ was measured and recorded.

The daily record for the most snow measured on April 21 in Columbus was 2.0 inches in 1901. Right now we are not on track to beat that, but will be keeping an eye on how much snow ends up sticking.

There are only 4 other years on record that have recorded measurable snow on April 21. While we might not set a daily record, all it will take is 0.5″ to be the second snowiest.

