FREEZE WARNING SOUTHERN OHIO UNTIL SUNDAY 9 A.M.

A meandering upper low over the eastern Great Lakes will keep conditions unseasonably chilly, as low pressure lumbers east to upstate New York.

Persistent rain and snow showers will diminish early tonight. Temperatures struggled to reach 40 degrees, almost 20 degrees below normal. Skies will gradually clear late tonight, sending morning readings to near or a little below freezing. A freeze warning is in effect for parts of south-central and southwest Ohio

Some sunshine will return Sunday, with seasonal readings topping out in the upper 50s.

Warmer weather will make it feel more springlike next week. Rain will return Monday, as a warm front arrives from the southwest. There will be a lull Tuesday, before the weather turns wet again midweek. Highs will rebound to the 60s early in the week, then the low 70s midweek.

Forecast

Saturday: Snow/rain showers, gray, chilly. High 43

Tonight: Evening sprinkles, slow clearing, widespread frost. Low 31

Sunday: More sunshine, seasonable. High 59

Monday: Showers, mild. High 67 (48)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. High 72 (52)

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 73 (58)

Thursday: Morning showers, mostly cloudy. High 66 (58)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 62 (45)