Late season snow blankets central Ohio, freeze warning late tonight

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A blanket of snow cloaked much of Ohio Wednesday morning, with totals ranging from a coating in the southeast to 7 inches near Ridgeville in Lorain County.

Central Ohio received two to four inches, with the heaviest totals west of I-71, mostly melting on the roads before the morning commute. Areas farther south and east had a coating on grassy surfaces. Amounts reached five inches in northern Crawford and Morrow counties over higher terrain.

Galion 5.5″

Iberia 5.0″

Shawnee Hills 3 SW (Union Co.) 5.0″

Powell 4.2″

Westerville 4.0″

Washington Court House 4.0″

Old Hilliard 3.6″

Sunbury 3.5″

Lincoln Village 3.5″

Worthington 3.5″

Dublin 5 NW 3.0″

Grove City 3.0″

New Albany 2.7″

Tarlton 6 E (Hocking Co.) 2.0″

The storm that brought the relatively rare late snowfall developed along a slow-moving cold front crossing the state Tuesday evening, which lowered temperatures quickly from near 60 degrees into the 40s, and mid-30s by midnight, as rain switched to snow. Snow began falling in the late afternoon across the northwestern counties.

Snow blankets trees and lawns in Hilliard. (Ben Gelber)

Heavy wet snow weighs down on branches in Dublin. (Audrey Hasson)

The official city snowfall measured at John Glenn Columbus International Airport (1.0″) did not break the daily record set back in 1901.

The heaviest snowfall in Columbus after April 21 totaled 2.4 inches Apr. 30, 1908. Snow has occasionally fallen in May, with light accumulations in 1989 and 1923 (less than an inch).

Although much of the snow will melt by the end of the day, there may be a light protective blanket of snow on some plants tonight. Readings will be slow to rise to 40 degrees this afternoon, 25 degrees below normal.

A freeze warning is in effect for all of central and southern Ohio early Thursday morning, and covering delicate vegetation is advised.

Temperatures will slowly moderate by the weekend, reaching the upper 50s Friday afternoon, though below our normal high of 66 degrees. A chilly rain will develop Saturday, with readings staying in the 50s.