Late frost, and the science of how it forms

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We woke up to another late April frost across all of Ohio, with temperatures in Columbus ranging from 27 degrees (OSU Airport) to 29 degrees (John Glenn International Airport). The coldest spots in central Ohio were 24 at Lancaster and 25 at Logan.

The average date of the last freeze (32 degrees or lower) in Columbus is Apr. 16, and as late as Apr. 28 at Newark. However, freezing temperatures have occurred as late as May on a number of occasions.

Frost typically forms on clear, nearly windless nights, as ground warmth dissipates and is radiated to space, cooling the air just above the surface faster than where the temperature is officially measured 5 feet above the ground in a government weather shelter.

Crystalline frost is a thin layer of ice that forms when gaseous water vapor comes in contact with a subfreezing surface, a process known as deposition. Ground frost (referred to as hoar or crystalline frost) is clear (translucent) and occurs in less humid conditions, compared to thicker white frost (higher humidity) and rime (wet conditions with supercooled droplets existing at subfreezing temperatures).

Plants can suffer tissue or frost damage under prolonged subfreezing temperatures in the predawn hours associated with high pressure building over the region, reducing the wind and cloud cover to a minimum that allows optimal surface heat loss.