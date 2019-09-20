Last weekend of summer will be a hot one

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, slight chance of an isolated shower.High 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low 65

Saturday: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a pop-up, hot afternoon. High 88

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, chance of showers at night. 90(66)

Monday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. 80(68)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The very dry and warm pattern continues today. It will warm up quickly from the 50s and 60s early morning to near 80 by noon. Even though a southerly breeze is transporting a little more moisture into the region it will still be unseasonably dry, so much in fact that if you’re building a fire this weekend for camping or whatever you should be extra careful in doesn’t spread. The high today will be in the mid-80s. With that extra moisture we will have a 10-20% chance of an isolated shower but most of that should be absorbed by the dry air with our drought-like conditions. Also there is a very slight chance of a shower tonight. Tonight’s low around 65.



This weekend will be among the hottest days of the month. Both days will be partly cloudy and will heat up to around 90.





Both days will be dry but there is a chance of showers after midnight Sunday. Fall officially arrives at 3:50 a.m. early Monday morning. With it cooler more fall-like air arrives. High temps Monday and Tuesday will be near 80, still above normal by more than 5 degrees. Next week will still be dry but temperatures will stay more in line with 80 instead of 90.





Have a Great Weekend! Try to Stay Cool!

-Bob