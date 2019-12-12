Last full moon of the decade at 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 12 (12/12)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The last full moon of the decade — the Cold Moon — is shining brightly on this wintry night, as the temperature dips into the teens. It is an illuminating experience, if you don’t mind the cold!

The full moon peaks at 12:12 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, opposite the sun in appearance.

The “Cold Moon” name is credited to the Algonquin Indian tribes who lived in the northeastern part of the United States, notes the Farmers’ Almanac.

The Full Cold Moon, also known as the Long Night Moon by Europeans, is the full moon closest to the winter solstice (Dec. 21 at 11:19 p.m. this year). The plane of the Full Moon’s orbit is in sync with the plane of Earth’s orbit around the sun, according to NASA.

The bright planet in the southwest tonight is Jupiter. Venus is also out there and even brighter, with Saturn nearby to the south.

The Geminid meteor shower occurs Friday night, though clouds will likely obscure the view in Ohio. And, lucky us, it’s Friday the 13th!