Just a reminder it is still winter, nicer weekend ahead

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Wet snow showers to a rain/snow mix, breezy and colder. High 40

Tonight: Chance of snow showers, windy and cold. Low 25

Saturday: Partly sunny clearing to mostly sunny, cool. High 45

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. 31/59

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warm, rain at night. 44/61

Tuesday: Rainy, breezy. 49/56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Just a reminder that it is still winter. Low pressure from the western Great Lakes has raced east to western New York State overnight, dragging a front across the state. Cold air and light wet snow to a light rain/snow mix will continue push into the Buckeye State from the northwest. Snowfall totals will range from several inches northwest to less than a half-inch here in Columbus and southeast. Much of the snow will melt on warm road surfaces, between 35 and 40 degrees, and only cover grassy areas. Northwest winds will increase to 15-23 miles per hour with gusts to around 35. The high temperature will be around 38. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper-20s.

The sky will become partly cloudy tonight. Winds will be light, around 5, by daybreak tomorrow morning. The low will be near 25.

High pressure, dry weather and warming air return this weekend. Skies will gradually become mostly sunny tomorrow. Saturday’s high will be in the mid-40s. Sunday and Monday will be near 60. Rain returns late Monday and Tuesday.

Remember we “spring forward” to eastern standard time Sunday morning. At 2 a.m. it will become 3 a.m. Set clocks ahead one hour Saturday night.

Have A Great Weekend!

-Bob