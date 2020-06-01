June starts sunny and cooler than normal

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Brilliant sunshine, puffy clouds. High 73

Brilliant sunshine, puffy clouds. High 73 Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild, chance of showers northeast. Low 59

Mostly cloudy, mild, chance of showers northeast. Low 59 Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 84

Partly cloudy, warmer. High 84 Wednesday: Partly sunny and humid, storms at night. 69/89

Partly sunny and humid, storms at night. 69/89 Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. 67/85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure stretches from the Great Lakes to southeast and from the Mississippi Valley all the way to the Atlantic. The center of the high is almost directly over Central Ohio. It will drift to the east today which will shift our winds to the southwest. Once again we will enjoy a nice sunny day, with a few more clouds this afternoon. The high temperature will be in the low 70s.

With the southwest flow we will begin to also notice a shift in the temperature regime. Tomorrow morning’s low will actually be a bit above normal, near 60.

Like I was saying Friday there will be a big warm up for the rest of the week even into the weekend. With that warmth there will be several disturbances in the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes. We will have showers and thunderstorms off and on from mid-week until the weekend. High temperatures won’t set records, they’re all 95 to 99 this week but we will reach 85 to 89.

-Bob