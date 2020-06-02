June is warming up and thunderstorms are on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High 85

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Low 68

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms p.m. High 89

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. 67/84

Friday: Chance of showers and storms, partly sunny. 66/85

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm. 64/83

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Good Morning!

A warm front that developed in the western Great lakes overnight will sweep/lift through the Buckeye State today. That will leave Central Ohio in the warm sector of this frontal system and that will certainly live up to its name. Afternoon highs will be nearly 15 degrees warmer than yesterday’s 73, topping out in the mid-80s with a gusty southwest wind.

Tonight will be warm and more humid. Lows will be very July-like in the upper 60s in the city.

Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the work week. Afternoon temperatures will be near 90. It will also be pretty sticky with showers and thunderstorms dropping in from the north ahead of a cool front in the afternoon. There is a risk of some storms becoming severe with damaging winds as the primary threat plus heavy downpours possible.

We will have showers and thunderstorms off and on from mid-week until the weekend.

A secondary front will bring us another round of Canadian high pressure and cooler air for the weekend. That will mean sunny, comfortable days and clear, cool nights right through Monday.

-Bob