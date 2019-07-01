July Is Coming In Hot

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid afternoon, slight chance of pop-ups.High 88

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, muggy, slight chance of storms. Low 72

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, sticky, scattered storms. High 90

Wednesday (RW&B): Partly cloudy, pop-up storms. 88(72)

Independence Day: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. 87(72)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A ridge of high pressure is building into the state. A frontal boundary to our west will move east. Moist air lifting into the region from the very hot south, will be enough for a slight risk of afternoon pop-ups and isolated storms. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s mainly to the west. There will be a slight chance of pop-ups with a slightly more unstable air mass over us tonight. It will be warm and muggy by daybreak. Morning lows will be back in the low-70s.



It will be hotter and more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. The heat index, how it feels with high humidity added in, will be in the mid-90s at peak heating in the afternoon tomorrow and Wednesday.

Temperatures will still top out in upper 80s to 90 Wednesday then start to trend down by this weekend. Sunday’s high will be in the low-80s.

Have A Great Monday!

-Bob