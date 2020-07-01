Summer expected to be hotter, drier than normal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — June ended on a high note — literally.

The high temperature of 91 degrees in Columbus on Tuesday marked the seventh day in the month when the daily high reached the 90-degree mark. Hot days came in pairs: June 9-10, 20-21 and 29-30. The hottest days were June 9 and 20 (93 degrees). This after we opened the month with a near-record low of 42 degrees on June 1. During the first half of June, Columbus received only .93 inch of rain at John Glenn International Airport.

The middle of June (June 12-16) brought a refreshing spell of comfortable weather in the wake of the passage of the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal that tracked farther west than any known tropical system since at least 1851. The remnant low traveled through Wisconsin and into western Ontario, Canada, before turning east across southeastern Canada.

June 2020 averaged 73.3 degrees–1.3 degrees warmer than average in the city. In the past quarter-century, June monthly extremes in Columbus ranged from a maximum of 74.5 degrees in 1999 to pleasant 67.3 degrees in 2003.

Rainfall was surprisingly on the light end (2.40 inches–1.6 inches below normal). Much of the rain came in localized downpours that affected small portions of central Ohio, which is typical of summer weather. Generally, the northwestern half of the state near and west of the I-71 corridor had below-normal rainfall in June, but southeastern and east-central areas had pockets of above-average precipitation.

If your backyard missed out on the sporadic rains in recent days, don’t get your hopes up for the coming month. A ridge of high pressure aloft trapped between low pressure in the Northeast and Northwest will act as a heat dome, suppressing storm development and ratcheting up the temperature through at least the first week of July.

The National Weather Service/Climate Prediction Center outlook for July projects a continuation of hotter and drier conditions across the Ohio Valley.

The associated circulation center spawned an EF0 tornado on June 9 in Miami County in western Ohio. Then a trailing cold front collided with tropical air on June 10, setting off a low-end derecho (long-lived squall line) that brought damaging winds and three weak tornadoes, including an EF0 in Ross County northwest of Chillicothe, and two brief touchdowns in Columbiana County.

The humidity will be a little lower for a few days with a drier air mass, but that will gradually change by the weekend.Only a few isolated storms are likely in central Ohio later in the holiday weekend, as moisture works its way in from the west. High temperatures will rise into the low 90s every day under a hot sun.