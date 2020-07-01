July brings more heat and less chances of rain

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, very warm. High 90

Tonight: Mainly clear, muggy morning. Low 67

Thursday: Brilliant sunshine, hot, moderately humid. High 91

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot afternoon, moderately humid. 68/92

Independence Day: Mostly sunny, steamy, isolated pop-up. 69/93

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and sticky. 71/93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Yes, it is that same weakened frontal boundary near the Ohio River. It has been moonwalking north and south this week and helping to kick-off mainly afternoon pop-ups south and west of the I-70 corridor mainly south of State Route 35.

Today what is left of the boundary moves south again as high pressure builds into the Buckeye State from the north. That means slightly cooler and definitely drier and more stable air here, putting an end to most pop-ups north of the Ohio River. The high will be near 90.



A huge ridge of high pressure will extend over the Ohio Valley over the next few days and begin to move east this weekend. Highs will be in the low to nearly mid-90s starting tomorrow.

More moisture will begin to work its way back into the region from the south this weekend. There is a chance of isolated pop-ups over the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Monday. It will still be hot and humid. Morning lows will be around 70. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s in spots.

-Bob