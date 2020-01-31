January ends with light rain and snow; February starts with a warm up

COLUMBUS WEATHER

Today: Cloudy, chance of light snow and rain. High 40

Tonight: Cloudy, chilly. Low 33

Saturday: Slight chance of flurries, afternoon light rain. High 43

Sunday: Clearing and warmer. 32/48

Monday: Partly cloudy, unseasonably warm. 37/56

Tuesday: Rain showers, mild. 46/53

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Precipitation associated with an upper air wave is moving into the Ohio River Valley this morning. A light snow-light rain mix is possible here in Central Ohio by mid to late morning. During the midday it will change to all light rain before tapering off this afternoon. There will be little or no snow accumulation on grassy surfaces. Roads are likely too warm for many slick spots to develop and temperatures reach into the 40-degree range this afternoon.

Tonight will be cloudy and dry with very light and variable winds under high pressure. The low will be around freezing.

Tomorrow there is only a slight chance of light precipitation. With temperatures near freezing it will start as patchy light snow or flurries and change to patchy light rain by late morning. Highs will be in the low 40s. We will dry out and clear out Sunday, Groundhog Day. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Monday’s high will be unseasonably warm. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s. Tuesday will be nearly as mild with rain showers and a high in the low-50s.

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!! And Have A Great Weekend!

Bob