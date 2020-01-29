January ends quietly, February starts milder

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Patchy flurries, freezing drizzle early. mostly cloudy, light wind and chilly. High 37

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, light wind. High 39

Friday: Partly sunny, flurries late at night. 27/42

Saturday: Snow showers changing to rain showers. 31/43

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Despite the mid-level high pressure it will be another with thick low cloud cover. It will continue to be brisk and cold. Temperatures will actually reach the “normal” range again with highs in the mid to upper-30s. Wind chills will stay in the 20s before noon and only get to around freezing later today. The models aren’t showing any measurable precipitation but a few flurries and sprinkles will still be possible

Tonight the wind will die down and the sky will go from overcast to mostly cloudy. Wake up temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 20s.

For tomorrow it will be another mostly cloudy day. High temperatures will be in the seasonal range again, about 39.

Brisk and chilly weather will persist into Friday. The chance of flurries returns Friday night, just in time for the weekend again. It will be milder on Friday; low-40s for highs. Snow and rain, likely Saturday. Snow will mix with rain by mid-morning and then change to all rain.

Happy Hump Day, All!

Bob