Jackson, Pike, Ross counties issue Level 1 Snow Emergency

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jackson, Pike, and Ross counties have issued Level 1 Snow Emergencies ahead of the winter storm expected to drop up to 5 inches of snow across central Ohio by Sunday night.

Snow will spread over central Ohio from the southwest before midnight and accumulate 3 to 5 inches by mid-morning Sunday, before mixing with sleet and rain. Temperatures will edge into the mid-30s by afternoon, turning roads from very slippery to slushy.

However, in northern Ohio, snow will continue to accumulate, mixed with sleet and rain at times, with totals as high as 6 to 8 inches Sunday night.

LEVEL 1:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3:

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.