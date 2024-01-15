COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A wintery mix through southern Ohio has prompted some counties to issue a snow emergency Monday night.

A strong line of winter weather tore through the southern and eastern parts of Ohio Monday, prompting the Level 1 snow emergencies.

Below are definitions of the three snow emergency levels.

This story will be updated should any more snow emergencies be announced.

LEVEL 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

Jackson County

Pike County

LEVEL 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

No counties in central Ohio are currently with Level 2 snow emergencies.

LEVEL 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel, or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency.