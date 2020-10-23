It’s a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day: Storms later, possibly severe, then a cooler weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Clear and mild early. Temps in the 50s.

Today: Increasing clouds, showers and storms later. High 78

Tonight: Showers and storms ending late. Low 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High 54

Sunday: Partly sunny, cool. 39/56

Monday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers. 49/62

Tuesday: Showers, chilly. 43/55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The Buckeye State is between strong low pressure to the west and large high pressure to the east. The combination will give us another unseasonably warm day with breezes from the south. The temperature will peak between 75 and 80 again today. High pressure will move to the east today and a cold front will track into the region from west to east this afternoon and tonight bringing showers and thunderstorms. It is a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day because there is a marginal risk of some strong to severe storms. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with severe storms.

Tonight with the loss of daytime heating the storms will taper off late. It will be much cooler and brisk behind the front. Morning lows will near 45.

Tomorrow will be cloudy, breezy and cool, and outside for the chance of isolated sprinkles it will be dry for the Ohio State-Nebraska game. The high will be 20-degrees cooler, aound 55.

Sunday will be partly sunny and cool with highs in the mid-50s. A couple of fronts will bring showers on and off through next week. Highs will be below normal in the low to mid 50s.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!!!!

-Bob