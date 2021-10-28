COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers later, breezy. High 65

Tonight: Rainy night. Low 54

Friday: Rain showers, cooler. High 59

Saturday: Cloudy, few light showers. High 56 (51)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 60 (46)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Showers will move into the region today ahead of low pressure tracking northeast out of the Mississippi Valley. Showers will first develop over southwest Ohio and then cover the state slowly with the most coverage by overnight. It will likely be soggy for Trick Or Treat times this evening, but the heaviest rain will arrive late tonight. Warm air ahead of the front will push today’s high into the low to mid 60s though it will be cooler to the west because of thicker clouds.

There will be more showers as the deep upper low continues to lift through the region tomorrow. They will finally move out on Saturday. Rainfall will be in the neighborhood of a quarter to half inch tomorrow but around a tenth of an inch today and Saturday.

Weak high pressure will clear things up briefly Sunday and Monday. Another frontal boundary will bring more rain mid-week.



Happy Thursday!

-Bob