COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Isolated showers, mild day. High 57

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 51

Thursday: Rain, windy and mild. High 60

Friday: Rainy day. High 47 (35)

Saturday: Mainly morning showers. High 48 (40)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Scattered and light showers moving west to east mostly north of I-70 this morning will move out early this afternoon. Some of the showers will amount to only sprinkles. A warm front has lifted through the state to the north. Central Ohio is in the warm sector of a system featuring a cold front that will cross the region tonight. Today’s high will be near 60.

Tonight late the cold front will begin its trek across the Buckeye State bringing some moderate and stronger winds. Some gusts, especially in northern Ohio, may reach 40-45 miles per hour. A Wind Advisory including Marion, Crawford and Morrow counties will be in effect from 10pm to 6pm tomorrow evening. Tonight’s low will be around 50, but it will warm up a little before daybreak.

As a cold front moves west to east across the state tomorrow so will the rain. It will be windy ahead of the front, a south wind up to 16 miles per hour and wind gust around 35. Rainfall totals will be light, around a tenth of an inch in Columbus. After the front moves through by tomorrow night it looks like we get a temporary break in the rain.



Rain returns Friday afternoon with another system Saturday morning. It will be dry Sunday.

Happy Hump Day!!

-Bob