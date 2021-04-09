Isolated showers and breezy today, unsettled weekend weather

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated PM shower. High 76

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late shower. Low 56

Saturday: Partly sunny, chance of showers and storms. High 74

Sunday: Scattered showers. High 63 (53)

Monday: Sunny, mild. High 72 (48)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 65 (46)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers and thunderstorms on Live VIPIR Radar are quickly moving east this morning. As that happens the sky will go from cloudy to partly cloudy. Temperatures are mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are between 5 and 10 miles per hour with some gusts around 20. Today, behind the front that brought the rain, the winds will really pick up. We will get south winds at 10-15 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 this afternoon. There will also be a few isolated showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Today’s high will be above normal in the mid-70s in Columbus. Expect low-70s in our northern counties and highs closer to 80 south.

Scattered showers will linger overnight into the morning. Tonight’s low will be in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow after some morning showers there will be a better chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Southeast winds will be around 15-20 miles per hour and the highs will be in the mid-70s in Central Ohio.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue Sunday with more showers but it will be much cooler. The morning low will be in the upper-40s and Sunday’s high will only make it to the low-60s, about average for this time of year.

Monday will be a dry, sunny day with highs near 70, but most of next week temperatures get back closer to normal with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Happy Friday, Fri-YAY!

-Bob