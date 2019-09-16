Isolated Shower Today, Warm Week

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, slight chance of an isolated shower.High 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool breeze. Low 63

Tuesday: Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny. High 82

Wednesday: Sunny, blue skies, warm. 87(59)

Thursday: Brilliant sun, warm. 86(61)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Expect partly cloudy skies today with any spotty rain or showers tapering off this morning. A possible exception will be far southeast where the front will arrive later in the afternoon. High temperatures will make it to the mid-80s in Columbus. It will be cooler north and near 90 in parts of southern Ohio. Tonight’s lows will be in the low to mid 60s



It will be dry and warm in the wake of that front for the rest of the work week. A huge ridge of high pressure will be over the Ohio Valley and will deliver both sunshine and unseasonably warm weather. Highs will gradually rise from the mid to upper 80s without last week’s high humidity. It looks like chances of rain return on Sunday ahead of a front.

Meanwhile while Hurricane Umberto is expected to strengthen and its current projected path takes it away from the east coast. Heavy rain is still predicted for The Bahamas. Isolated amounts of 4-6 inches will be possible but generally 1-3 inches. Swells generated by Humberto will affect the coast from east-central Florida to the Carolinas.

Have A Great Week!

-Bob