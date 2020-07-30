Chance of storms today, cooler weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, chance of storms. High 86

Tonight: Scattered showers, chance of storms. Low 67

Friday: Partly cloudy, stray showers. High 84

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers late. 65/85

Sunday: Showers and storms. 66/83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy today. An old leftover boundary south of the Ohio River over Kentucky will combine with the very moist atmosphere in southern Ohio to trigger some storms there. We can expect a few pop-ups in the I-70 corridor area developing in the early afternoon. The high temperature will be around 87. Any showers and storms will taper off overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow more showers and thunderstorms can be expected and again they will be mainly south. Columbus will be mainly dry with just a few pop-ups possible. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

There will be more chances of rain this weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will have slightly below normal highs and scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

Happy Thursday!

-Bob