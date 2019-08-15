Isolated or scattered pop-ups today

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Patchy morning fog, partly cloudy, isolated/scattered pop-ups. High 85

Tonight: Partly cloudy, a little humid. Low 64

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 84

Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, slight chance of showers and storms. 88(67)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and sticky. 92(70)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Patchy fog should lift earlier than yesterday. Skies will be partly cloudy most of the day. Some scattered showers and storms will develop today, mainly in the afternoon and mainly north and east of Columbus. A stray or isolated pop-up in the Columbus metro area is still possible. It will warm up quickly today. Highs will be in the mid-80s again.



Tonight will be partly cloudy and slow to cool. Eventually temps will drop into the low-60s, about the same as dewpoints again. Tomorrow will be dry and warm, partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The weekend may be a different story. Like most of the eastern U.S. it looks like we will have hotter than normal weather. High temps will be 90 with sunshine but also good conditions for scattered or isolated afternoon thunderstorms.



Happy Thursday, All!

-Bob