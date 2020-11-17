Iota continues to cause threats to Central America after landfall

Late last night Iota made landfall as a dangerous category 4 hurricane.

Even though Iota is no longer that strong, category 5 hurricane, it is still a large, dangerous storm with rain bands that reach up into Florida.

Iota made landfall last night only about 15 miles south of Eta’s landfall 2 weeks ago. While Iota is not forecast to make a turn to the United States, it is moving through the same area trying to recover from Hurricane Eta.

Here is a look at the latest path for Iota. The leftover moisture will keep moving west, continuing to produce life threatening flash flooding as it moves toward San Salvador and Guatemala City.

This path is where we will see some of the heaviest rainfall. Here is a look at some of the rainfall amounts forecast the next couple of days. Parts of Central America could pick up another foot of rainfall, after picking up around 2 feet from Eta just two weeks ago.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season seems to be breaking one record after another. Iota is now ranked as the second strongest November Atlantic hurricane on record, only being beaten out by the 1932 Cuba hurricane which clocked 175 mph sustained winds. Which means that now two hurricanes this year have secured spots on the list of the top 5 strongest November storms.

Right now, there is another system Caribbean that is showing potential to develop into a tropical storm over the next few days.

If it does, the next letter in the Greek alphabet that will be used for this storm is Kappa.



Hurricane season officially continues through November 30, but storms can develop beyond that mark.