Increasing clouds, breezy and warmer today

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds and windy. High 55

Tonight: Increasing clouds, slight chance of showers late. Low 42

Tuesday: Slight chance of sprinkles early, clearing skies. High 50

Wednesday: Sunny morning, increasing afternoon clouds. 53(31)

Thursday: Chance of rain, chance of rain/snow showers at night. 44(36)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Ohio is still under the influence of the same surface high pressure as yesterday. Even though it is now centered off the east coast the effects reach from New England to the Deep South and into the Ohio Valley. That assures us some sunshine but more clouds will move in especially in the afternoon and evening. Today will be breezier than yesterday and a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid-50s. Tonight the clouds will thicken up because a cold front will cross the region. There will be a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Morning lows will be around 40.

We will have a bit of a roller coaster weather pattern the rest of the week. It will be like November then more like December by the end of the week. High pressure builds in from the west tomorrow. Election Day skies will turn partly cloudy during the day and highs will be around 50. We will have chances of rain Wednesday night, thanks in part to another cold front, through early Friday morning.

I hope you have a great Monday!

-Bob