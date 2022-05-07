Clouds have lingered, with a cool northerly wind, as a large upper low drifts toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast and low pressure spins east of North Carolina. Temperatures hovered in the chilly 50s, more than 10 degrees below normal for early May.

Skies will gradually clear tonight, and readings will dip into the cool mid-40s. Mother’s Day will provide lots of sunshine and seasonal highs in the upper 60s.

A building ridge of high pressure aloft next week will send temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and low 80s all week, under mainly sunny skies. Showers are not expected until late next weekend ahead of a cold front.

Forecast

Saturday: Cloudy, breezy, cool. High 58

Tonight: Gradual clearing, cool. Low 46

Sunday: Sunshine, seasonable. High 66

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 72 (48)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 80 (51)

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High 81 (54)

Thursday: Sunny. High 83 (57)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (59)