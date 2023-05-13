Lowering humidity with drier air moving in and high pressure over the northern Great Lakes will bring some clearing this evening. Temperatures tonight will be a little cooler, dipping into the 50s. Some patchy fog could develop toward daybreak.

Mother’s Day will be partly sunny and pleasant, with temperatures in the 70s. Only an isolated shower is possible in the southern part of the state.

A disturbance in the Midwest will eventually push through the region Sunday night, with scattered showers that will move out early Monday morning. Skies will clear during the day, along with a comfortable northwesterly flow of dry air.

An upper-level ripple will pass to our south on Tuesday, but will likely bring more cloudiness for a time, but sunshine will still prevail.

The midweek looks to be pleasant, with sunshine and low humidity. A chance for rain will return on Friday, with a cold front moving in from the west.

Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler. Low 57

Sunday: Some sunshine, stray shower. High 73

Monday: Mix clouds and sun. High 72 (47)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 75 (49)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 71 (50)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 75 (47)

Friday: Showers, few storms. High 76 (55)

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, cooler. High 67 (42)