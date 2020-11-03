Hurricane Eta making first landfall along the coast of Nicaragua

Just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 3, the National Hurricane Center tweeted that the Hurricane Eta’s eyewall is moving onshore the coast of northeastern Nicaragua.

During that 1 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center also reported that Eta is still a large, dangerous category 4 hurricane.

This slow moving storm is only moving west at 3 mph with 140 mph sustained wind.

Areas like Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala have been bracing for the impact of this dangerous storm which could bring life threatening storm surge along with destructive waves and water levels reaching up to 14-21 feet above normal tide.

Heavy rainfall through Friday will also lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding & river flooding for parts of Central America.

After leaving Central America, Eta is forecast to become a tropical storm again over the weekend.

Even though this is the first time that we have used the Greek name Eta to name a storm, it is the second time that we have had 28 named storms on record during an Atlantic hurricane season.

Eta is also the 12 hurricane of the season, and the 5th hurricane to reach category 3 or higher. Right now the record for the most hurricanes & most major hurricanes (category 3 or higher) still belongs to 2005.

Eta is also the 9th storm this year to rapidly intensify. Rapid intensification is defined by the United States National Hurricane Center as an increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone of at least 30 knots (35 mph, 55 km/h) in a 24-hour period. Right now the record for most storms to rapidly intensify during one season still belongs to 1995.