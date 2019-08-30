Hurricane Dorian will approach Florida on Labor Day as a major hurricane

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hurricane Dorian strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane southeast of the Bahamas Friday afternoon after inflicting minor damage on the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Weak wind shear and warm water are conducive to further intensification as Dorian approaches the Florida Atlantic coast late Monday, with landfall most likely to occur early Tuesday.

The Bermuda High will help steer Dorian on a more westerly course over the holiday weekend, as low pressure aloft south of the Bahamas weakens. This will cut off drier air working in from the southwest and favor further strengthening over open water.

Florida residents are preparing for the worst, which would be a Category 4 hurricane with winds near 140 mph, making landfall north of Miami and West Palm Beach, and south of Jacksonville.