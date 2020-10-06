Hurricane Delta on track to set records as it makes landfall

Since becoming a named storm on October 5, 2020 Delta has been setting records.

This is the earliest that we have needed to name our 25th tropical system of the season. The only other time we have had to do this was on November 15, 2005.

Delta is on track to stay a major hurricane as it nears the Yucatan Peninsula and is forecast to stay at category 4 strength while making landfall in Cancun Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

But, Delta won’t be done after that. As Delta continues to move over warm water it will likely intensity back to a major hurricane before making landfall in the United States along the Gulf Coast Friday night into Saturday morning.

This will make Delta the 10th named storm, and 9th hurricane, of the season to make landfall, which is also new record.

After making landfall, Delta will be the first Greek Named storm to make landfall.

2005 is the only other year that we have had to move on to the Greek alphabet when naming tropical storm in the Atlantic. Zeta was the last named storm of that season, and became a tropical storm on December 30 2005.

Stay tuned to NBC4i.com/weather for the latest track on Delta and how it could impact our weather here in Ohio.