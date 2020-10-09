Hurricane Delta nears Gulf Coast, rain expected to reach Ohio Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hurricane Delta strengthened over warm water in the the western Gulf of Mexico, and is packing 115 mph winds as it approaches the Gulf Coast. The movement is north at 12 mph.

Residents along the Gulf Coast are preparing for hurricane-force wind gusts near 100 mph, life-threatening storm surge, flooding rain and possible tornadoes, primarily on the eastern side of the circulation center, as it moves ashore tonight. Rainfall in Louisiana is expected to range from 5 to 10 inches, with locally heavier amounts.

The storm is expected to make landfall Friday evening as a strong Category 2 hurricane, with winds near 110 mph, with little weakening expected despite encountering slightly cooler water near the shore and some high-level wind shear with the jet stream.

Delta will strike the region battered by Hurricane Laura six weeks ago that devastated southwestern Louisiana and caused $14 billion damage. Debris from the wreckage of Laura could potentially turn into projectiles.

The remnants of Delta will move through the Tennessee Valley Sunday, spreading rain north across the Ohio Valley. Rainfall total are projected to be heaviest over southeastern Ohio and across West Virginia and the Allegheny Mountains of western Pennsylvania, where locally 2 to 3 inches are expected.

Delta is the 25th named Atlantic storm of the 2020 hurricane season, which ranks second behind 2005 (28 storms, including 15 hurricanes, and seven major hurricanes, with winds of 111+ mph).

Delta will set a record as the 10th landfalling tropical cyclone in the U.S. in a single year, breaking the record of nine observed in 1916. The 2020 season is only the second time the National Hurricane Center has used the Greek alphabet, and Delta is more than a month ahead of the 25th named storm in 2005 (Nov. 15).

The 1985 Atlantic hurricane season recorded six hurricane landfalls in the U.S. (eight storms in total). In the previous century, seven hurricanes struck the U.S. in the 1886 hurricane season.